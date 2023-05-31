Video that appears to show fireworks inside bus prompts TTC investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto transit officials are investigating a video circulating on social media that appears to show fireworks being set off inside a bus.

A customer service account for the Toronto Transit Commission said on Twitter the matter was “under investigation” and said transit enforcement officers are aware of the video but did not elaborate.

“We’re aware of a couple of recent incidents of fireworks being set off on TTC buses in Scarborough,” TTC media relations said on Twitter. “They’re being looked into and those responsible will be held accountable.”

“Fortunately there were no serious injuries and there’s plenty of video available to assist investigators.”

The clip posted online to the Instagram account 6ixbuzztv appears to show a young man holding a firework inside a moving bus with the red seats and layout of a TTC vehicle.

In the video, the youth produces a flame and holds it to the side of what looks like a firework.

After initially looking like it won’t light, the firework appears to go off, with the young man in the video holding it to the back of the bus. The video shows scenes of chaos as passengers crouch to avoid the flames and as the back of the bus apparently fills with smoke.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said, “No one has been able to confirm if this did occur on a TTC bus in Toronto.” The spokesperson told Global News the incident had not officially been reported to police.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

We're aware of a couple of recent incidents of fireworks being set off on #TTC buses in Scarborough.

They're being looked into and those responsible will be held accountable.

