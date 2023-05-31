Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video that appears to show fireworks inside bus prompts TTC investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 8:55 am
Click to play video: 'Video appears to show fireworks being set off inside TTC bus'
Video appears to show fireworks being set off inside TTC bus
WATCH: Toronto transit officials are investigating a video circulating on social media that appears to show fireworks being set off inside a bus.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto transit officials are investigating a video circulating on social media that appears to show fireworks being set off inside a bus.

A customer service account for the Toronto Transit Commission said on Twitter the matter was “under investigation” and said transit enforcement officers are aware of the video but did not elaborate.

“We’re aware of a couple of recent incidents of fireworks being set off on TTC buses in Scarborough,” TTC media relations said on Twitter. “They’re being looked into and those responsible will be held accountable.”

“Fortunately there were no serious injuries and there’s plenty of video available to assist investigators.”

The clip posted online to the Instagram account 6ixbuzztv appears to show a young man holding a firework inside a moving bus with the red seats and layout of a TTC vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, the youth produces a flame and holds it to the side of what looks like a firework.

After initially looking like it won’t light, the firework appears to go off, with the young man in the video holding it to the back of the bus. The video shows scenes of chaos as passengers crouch to avoid the flames and as the back of the bus apparently fills with smoke.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said, “No one has been able to confirm if this did occur on a TTC bus in Toronto.” The spokesperson told Global News the incident had not officially been reported to police.

Trending Now

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTTCToronto Transit CommissionFireworksTTC ViolenceToronto BusToronto bus fireworks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers