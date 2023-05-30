Bizarre thefts in B.C. of $2,100 in toothpaste and a $600-wheel of cheese

Send this page to someone via email

Police in North Vancouver and Saanich are investigating two bizarre but unrelated thefts of consumable goods.

Mounties in North Vancouver arrested a man who allegedly stole $2,100-worth of toothpaste.

Officers were near the North Vancouver Superstore on Friday for an unrelated reason when they saw a man running out the store’s emergency exit being chased by staff.

They caught up with him and returned the toothpaste, the force tweeted Monday.

We think he was trying to make a clean getaway but was unsuccessful 😬 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, police in Saanich on Vancouver Island are hoping someone can identify the man who allegedly stole a $600-wheel of gouda cheese from a grocery store.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wrote on Facebook Monday that if someone knows “who our charcuterie lover is please tell us, you will remain anonymous of course and they won’t… You could earn a cash reward if your tip is successful which would buy you a whole lot of cheese!”

The suspect is a man in a black jacket with grey hair and a dark goatee.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.