These 2 men may have ‘crucial information’ about sexual assault of woman on B.C. walking trail

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are seeking public assistance identifying two people of interest — not suspects — in a sexual assault investigation that began earlier this month.

A woman reported she was attacked by a stranger while walking on a trail between McAdam Park and Tzouhalem and Trunk roads on May 16 just before 7 p.m. She was treated in the hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the woman called police from a gas station on the Trans Canada Highway near Dobson Road. Officers scoured the area but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

2:06 Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree

On Tuesday, Mounties released images of two men who may have “crucial information” about what happened, obtained from security footage in the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first man is described as wearing a black t-shirt with grey shorts. This man was able to help the victim walk to a nearby gas station,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in an interview.

“The second man is described as wearing a blue tank top and black shorts and he appeared to be in the area when the victim was walking to the gas station to get some help.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment at 250-748-5522.