Crime

These 2 men may have ‘crucial information’ about sexual assault of woman on B.C. walking trail

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 7:59 pm
Click to play video: 'North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seek persons of interest in sexual assault'
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seek persons of interest in sexual assault
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking two people of interest in a sexual assault investigation after a woman reported being attacked on a trail in Duncan on May 16, 2023. Cpl. Alex Bérubé explains why police are searching for these two men and what actions police have taken since the incident.
RCMP on Vancouver Island are seeking public assistance identifying two people of interest — not suspects — in a sexual assault investigation that began earlier this month.

A woman reported she was attacked by a stranger while walking on a trail between McAdam Park and Tzouhalem and Trunk roads on May 16 just before 7 p.m. She was treated in the hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the woman called police from a gas station on the Trans Canada Highway near Dobson Road. Officers scoured the area but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Click to play video: 'Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree'
Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree

On Tuesday, Mounties released images of two men who may have “crucial information” about what happened, obtained from security footage in the neighbourhood.

Trending Now
“The first man is described as wearing a black t-shirt with grey shorts. This man was able to help the victim walk to a nearby gas station,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in an interview.

“The second man is described as wearing a blue tank top and black shorts and he appeared to be in the area when the victim was walking to the gas station to get some help.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment at 250-748-5522.

BC RCMPVancouver Island crimeduncan rcmpduncan crimenorth cowichan rcmpDuncan sexual assaultpersons of interest Duncan sexual assault
