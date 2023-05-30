Menu

Crime

Edmonton man wanted on warrants for aggravated domestic and sexual assault

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 5:27 pm
Jalal Arnaout, 26, is wanted on numerous warrants by the Edmonton Police Service. View image in full screen
Jalal Arnaout, 26, is wanted on numerous warrants by the Edmonton Police Service in connection with domestic violence incidents. Supplied by Edmonton Police Service
A man Edmonton police allege attacked his partner several times over the past two months is now wanted on multiple warrants, including aggravated assault.

The Edmonton Police Service issued a news release Tuesday asking for the public’s help finding 26-year-old Jalal Arnaout, who they said is a violent offender.

Arnaout is wanted on numerous warrants including aggravated assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon and uttering threats.

Jalal Arnaout, 26, is wanted on numerous warrants by the Edmonton Police Service.
Jalal Arnaout, 26, is wanted on numerous warrants by the Edmonton Police Service. Supplied by Edmonton Police Service

Police said the charges are in connection with alleged domestic violence incidents involving his partner that occurred in April and May of this year.

Investigators believe Arnaout may be operating a light grey Acura MDX SUV like the one seen in the stock image below.

Edmonton police believe Jalal Arnaout may be operating a light grey Acura MDX SUV like the one seen in this stock image.
Edmonton police believe Jalal Arnaout may be operating a light grey Acura MDX SUV like the one seen in this stock image. Supplied by Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police said Arnaout is considered armed and dangerous and as such, people are urged not to engage with him. Anyone seeing him or knowing of his whereabouts should call police directly at 780-423-4567, or dial #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

