Crime

Shooting on Skownan First Nation under investigation: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 4:59 pm
An RCMP patch is seen during a news conferencein Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Police in Maple Ridge, B.C., say they've arrested a pair of suspects after a 55-year-old man was found dead in the city on March 4. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say they are investigating a shooting on Skownan First Nation on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Manitoba RCMP say they are investigating a shooting on Skownan First Nation on Monday.

At 10:40 p.m. RCMP found a 32-year-old man who had been shot on Migizi Street. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say investigators have determined the man was outside speaking with two men in a black Jeep when an argument broke out and one of the men in the jeep shot him. The two suspects then fled the scene in the Jeep.

Police are looking for the vehicle, described as a black, four-door jeep with tinted windows. They are also looking for both of the men inside. One is described as approximately 30-40 years of age with a beard and the other one is described as approximately 30-40 years of age wearing a white hoodie.

RCMP believe this was a targeted incident and are asking anyone with any information that could assist investigators to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online.

