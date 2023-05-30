New Brunswick wildfire remains out of control, but residents cleared to return home

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick residents who were forced to leave their homes in the south of the province this week because of a raging wildfire are being told it’s safe to return.

Saint Andrews, N.B., Mayor Brad Henderson says residents in the Bocabec and Chamcook areas of the municipality can either return home or if they prefer spend another night in a temporary shelter set up in Saint Andrews.

He says roadblocks put up on the main route out of Saint Andrews will be taken down.

One home was destroyed and about 300 people were forced to flee from communities surrounding Saint Andrews after a fire started by an all-terrain vehicle spread in the area.

Roger Collet, wildfire management officer with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, says the fire that threatened the area has not been brought under control, but crews have made progress containing it and protecting homes.

He says 220 hot spots were identified that will be closely monitored by fire officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.