Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Oshawa man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 3:16 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 61-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in March, officers launched an investigation into an Oshawa man who was allegedly sharing child pornography on the internet.

Officers said on May 24, officers executed a search warrant on Malaga Road.

Police said as a result, a 61-year-old man was arrested.

According to police, during the search, 17 electronic devices were seized.

Officers said the man has been charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

