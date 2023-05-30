Oshawa man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

See more sharing options

A 61-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in March, officers launched an investigation into an Oshawa man who was allegedly sharing child pornography on the internet.

Officers said on May 24, officers executed a search warrant on Malaga Road.

Police said as a result, a 61-year-old man was arrested.

According to police, during the search, 17 electronic devices were seized.

Officers said the man has been charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.