City of Brandon, federal government collaborate to build 24 transitional housing units

The City of Brandon, Man., and the federal government have collaborated to build 24 new transitional housing units for people experiencing homelessness. Ahmed Hussen, minister of housing, diversity and inclusion, Kevin Lamoureux, member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, and Jeff Fawcett, mayor of the City of Brandon made the announcement Tuesday.

The deal is part of a $1.5-billion commitment from the federal government to create 4,500 affordable housing units for vulnerable Canadians; Brandon is receiving $5 million.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable housing units for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in Brandon,” said Hussen.

“By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, our government is continuing to deliver meaningful results for Canadians.

“This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

The rapid housing initiative is a 10-year, $82-billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. It includes 41 recipients and Brandon is one of them in the third round of the initiative.

“The Government of Canada is investing in affordable housing here in Brandon and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most,” said Lamoureux.

“With our partners, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community.”