Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bayview Avenue and Old Brewery Lane area at around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said two vehicles were involved and a pedestrian was struck.
Officers said a female patient was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said roads were closed in the area and asked motorists to consider alternative routes.
