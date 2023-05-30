Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 11:07 am
Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement unit listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bayview Avenue and Old Brewery Lane area at around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said two vehicles were involved and a pedestrian was struck.

Officers said a female patient was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said roads were closed in the area and asked motorists to consider alternative routes.

