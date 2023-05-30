Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Bayview Avenue and Old Brewery Lane area at around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said two vehicles were involved and a pedestrian was struck.

Officers said a female patient was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said roads were closed in the area and asked motorists to consider alternative routes.

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 30, 2023