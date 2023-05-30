Alberta election: Fewer people voted this year than in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Fewer people turned out to vote this year than in 2019, according to Elections Alberta’s unofficial results.

Unofficial turnout was 62.39 per cent based on 1,772,314 ballots cast out of 2,840,927 eligible voters, Elections Alberta said.

This is more than seven percentage points less compared with results from 2019, when the official turnout was 69.9 per cent. The largest-ever voter turnout was 81.8 per cent in 1935, while the smallest was 40.6 per cent in 2008.

Around 52.59 per cent of eligible votes were cast for the United Conservative Party this year while around 44.02 per cent were cast for the Alberta New Democrat Party. However, these results aren’t considered official at this time.

“With the unofficial count, our voter turnout was about 62 per cent, so slightly less than the last election, but still a strong turnout. I believe our lowest turnout was 40 per cent and that was just in 2008, and our highest… was above 80 per cent. So, still a strong turnout,” said Robyn Bell, spokesperson for Elections Alberta.