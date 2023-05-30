Alberta election: Danielle Smith’s UCP to form next government after tight race

Send this page to someone via email

Danielle Smith will continue as premier of Alberta after a United Conservative Party win in the provincial election.

Global News is projecting a UCP majority government.

Smith was also re-elected in Brooks-Medicine Hat, where she’s been MLA since the November 2022 byelection.

Smith has been leader of the UCP since succeeding Jason Kenney in October 2022.

The United Conservatives ran on a campaign of public safety and affordability measures like a new tax bracket and extending the existing fuel tax savings.

Both the UCP and its opponent Alberta NDP tried to position themselves as the more trustworthy party.

Bill 1 for a second UCP term, dubbed the “Taxpayer Protection Act,” would ensure no provincial government can increase personal or business taxes without a referendum.

This becomes the second term of a UCP government in Alberta.

Her seven months as UCP leader aren’t the only experience Smith has had at the head of an Alberta political party. She was elected leader of the Wildrose Party in October 2009 and became leader of the Official Opposition in the 2012 provincial election.

Two years later, Smith, then-deputy leader Rob Anderson, and seven other Wildrose MLAs, crossed the floor to join the Progressive Conservatives.

After not getting the 2015 PC nomination in Highwood, Smith went on to host a talk show on Corus Radio, from which she resigned in February 2021.

Smith would briefly be president of the Alberta Enterprise Group before announcing her bid to be UCP leader in May 2022.

Smith came under fire during the election for her past comments about health care, pandemic policy, and substance abuse treatment. The ethics commissioner found she violated conflict of interest law relating to conversations with Artur Pawlowski, who was later found guilty of mischief for his actions during the Coutts border blockade.

The UCP formed government under Kenney’s leadership in 2019, with 63 candidates elected as MLAs. The Alberta NDP sat as Official Opposition with 24 MLAs.