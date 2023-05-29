Menu

Crime

Kelowna woman to plead guilty to husband’s killing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 2:43 pm
A Kelowna woman charged with the 2021 murder of her husband intends to skip the trial process and enter a guilty plea.

Billie-Jo Bennett’s lawyer Iain Currie told the court that she will plead guilty to manslaughter, a step down from the original second-degree murder charge.

Bennett, 54, was ready to enter her guilty plea Monday morning, but BC Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames told the court she wanted to go over the agreed statement of fact reached between Crown and defence and the matter was deferred until later in the day.

To date, what’s known is that Billie-Jo killed her husband James on Oct. 18, 2021, on Bechard Road by stabbing him.

She was arrested and interrogated on the day of his death and released the next day without charges.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Grieving family of Okanagan man calls for alert system to be implemented for vulnerable people that are missing'
Grieving family of Okanagan man calls for alert system to be implemented for vulnerable people that are missing

Billie-Jo was then apprehended under the Mental Health Act before being arrested several weeks later on Dec. 8, 2021, and then charged.

Trending Now

She was released the next day when the BC Prosecution Service didn’t apply charges and Supt. Kara Triance, Kelowna’s top cop, called a press conference on Oct. 22, 2021, to address questions raised in the wake of the investigation, which had seemingly hit an impasse.

She was apprehended under the Mental Health Act again, shortly after, but at that point, RCMP officers were cut out of the loop, Triance said at the time.

It was a matter she described as frustrating.

