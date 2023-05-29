Saskatoon police deputy chief talks bail reform and summer break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service Deputy Chief Cam McBride says the new federal bail reform legislation is “a good move forward.”

“It’s encouraging to see the voices of the community and the policing community across Canada are being heard,” McBride said during a Global News interview.

The legislation tabled introduces reverse-onus bail conditions for people charged with serious violent offences involving a weapon where the person was convicted of a similar violent offence within the past five years.

It will also add some firearms offences to existing reverse-onus provisions, and expand the provision of that measure in cases where the alleged crimes involve intimate partner violence.

While the burden of proof usually rests on prosecutors to convince judges why offenders should stay behind bars, a reverse onus means that in these kinds of cases, the offender will now be the one who has to prove in court why they should be released on bail.

The bill also directs judges and justices of the peace to consider the accused’s history of violence and the impact on the community “as a general matter” when considering bail, federal Justice Minister David Lametti said last week.

McBride said this changes the way people have access to bail, noting it will be up to the individual to prove they are not a concern to the community.

“Sometimes it’s shocking to see who gets released on bail.”

He said this will help ensure that people who are a threat to communities will remain in custody.

On the topic of crime during summer months, McBride said the nice weather means people will be outside longer, increasing the opportunity for crime.

He said break-ins to sheds, graffiti and damage to property tend to increase around this time of year.

“What we ask this time of year is that people develop a sense of community.”

McBride said we should get to know our neighbours and watch out for one another to help prevent these crimes from happening.

— with files from Sean Boynton