Driver blows 4 times legal limit after crash in drive-thru in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving charges after police in Lindsay, Ont., say a driver blew four times over the legal limit after crashing a vehicle in a drive-thru on Friday evening.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver after a vehicle crashed into a pole at a drive-thru at a Kent Street West business. The complainant reported the driver was asleep behind the steering wheel.

Police say officers located the unresponsive driver with the vehicle still running. Officers also located empty alcohol containers in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and transported to the police station for a breath test, resulting in a blood-alcohol level over four times the legal limit, police said.

A 26-year-old Port Perry, Ont., man was charged with two counts of impaired driving (drug and alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 6.