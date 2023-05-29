Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver blows 4 times legal limit after crash in drive-thru in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 11:44 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested a man for impaired driving following a crash in a drive-thru on May 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested a man for impaired driving following a crash in a drive-thru on May 26, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man faces impaired driving charges after police in Lindsay, Ont., say a driver blew four times over the legal limit after crashing a vehicle in a drive-thru on Friday evening.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver after a vehicle crashed into a pole at a drive-thru at a Kent Street West business. The complainant reported the driver was asleep behind the steering wheel.

Police say officers located the unresponsive driver with the vehicle still running. Officers also located empty alcohol containers in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and transported to the police station for a breath test, resulting in a blood-alcohol level over four times the legal limit, police said.

Trending Now

A 26-year-old Port Perry, Ont., man was charged with two counts of impaired driving (drug and alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 6.

More on Crime
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivinglindsayLindsay crimeDrive ThruKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay OntarioLindsay impairedKent Street West4 Times Legal Limitdrive-thru crashdrunk in drive-thru
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers