Truck hits overpass in Abbotsford, bursting into flames

An overpass in Abbotsford, B.C., was hit by a commercial truck Monday morning, snarling traffic in the area.
Police at the scene told Global News the driver’s front left tire blew out on Highway 1 going eastbound, causing the truck to lose control and hit the pillar for the No. 3 Road overpass.
The highway has been closed westbound but the No. 3 Road overpass has now reopened.
The truck also appears to have caught on fire and Abbotsford firefighters were called to put out the flames.
Numbers highlight problem of trucks vs. overpasses
Police said in a tweet the driver is not injured and an assessment and bridge inspection is now in progress.
Trending Now
Between December 2021 and March 2023, there have been 15 overpasses hit in the Lower Mainland but those were mainly due to overheight vehicles.
More to come.
More on BC
- Hit-and-run driver given 6 years for crash that claimed life of Ladysmith mother
- 28-year-old man killed in South Vancouver gang shooting: VPD
- Evacuation alert upgraded to order in Northeastern B.C. due to wildfire
- Evacuation order, alert issued for Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John
More on Canada
- 14,000 evacuated, state of emergency declared as Halifax-area wildfire burns on
- Homes ‘engulfed in flames’ from N.S. wildfire, thousands evacuated in Halifax suburbs
- More Canadian companies adopt ‘stay interviews’ amid push to retain staff
- Canadian provinces pressed to curb smoking in tobacco negotiations
Comments