Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Truck hits overpass in Abbotsford, bursting into flames

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Truck hits overpass in Abbotsford Monday morning'
Truck hits overpass in Abbotsford Monday morning
A truck appears to have blown out a front tire, causing it to lose control and hit the No. 3 Road overpass in Abbotsford Monday morning. Traffic in the area quickly became backed up with Highway 1 closed westbound.
An overpass in Abbotsford, B.C., was hit by a commercial truck Monday morning, snarling traffic in the area.

Police at the scene told Global News the driver’s front left tire blew out on Highway 1 going eastbound, causing the truck to lose control and hit the pillar for the No. 3 Road overpass.

The highway has been closed westbound but the No. 3 Road overpass has now reopened.

The truck also appears to have caught on fire and Abbotsford firefighters were called to put out the flames.

Click to play video: 'Numbers highlight problem of trucks vs. overpasses'
Numbers highlight problem of trucks vs. overpasses

Police said in a tweet the driver is not injured and an assessment and bridge inspection is now in progress.

Between December 2021 and March 2023, there have been 15 overpasses hit in the Lower Mainland but those were mainly due to overheight vehicles.

More to come.

