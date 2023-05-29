Truck hits overpass in Abbotsford, bursting into flames

Send this page to someone via email

An overpass in Abbotsford, B.C., was hit by a commercial truck Monday morning, snarling traffic in the area.

Police at the scene told Global News the driver’s front left tire blew out on Highway 1 going eastbound, causing the truck to lose control and hit the pillar for the No. 3 Road overpass.

The highway has been closed westbound but the No. 3 Road overpass has now reopened.

The truck also appears to have caught on fire and Abbotsford firefighters were called to put out the flames.

1:44 Numbers highlight problem of trucks vs. overpasses

Police said in a tweet the driver is not injured and an assessment and bridge inspection is now in progress.

Story continues below advertisement

Between December 2021 and March 2023, there have been 15 overpasses hit in the Lower Mainland but those were mainly due to overheight vehicles.

More to come.