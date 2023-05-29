Hamilton man facing attempted murder charge after ‘targeted’ shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a weekend shooting in downtown Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to Wellington and Walter streets at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday after a shooting was reported.

The officers found a 23-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from injuries.

Police say paramedics transported the victim to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

They also arrested a man, from the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton, and charged him with attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and officers believe it was a “targeted” shooting