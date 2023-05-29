Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man facing attempted murder charge after ‘targeted’ shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 10:37 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 23-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a weekend shooting in downtown Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to Wellington and Walter streets at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday after a shooting was reported.

The officers found a 23-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from injuries.

Police say paramedics transported the victim to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

They also arrested a man, from the Stoney Creek area of Hamilton, and charged him with attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and officers believe it was a “targeted” shooting

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsHamilton newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeStoney CreekKitchener shootingdowntown KitchenerDTKHamilton man arrestedStoney Creek man arrestedWellington Street KitchenerWalter Street Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers