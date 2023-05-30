Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: The Clash reunion that never was

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 30, 2023 9:00 am
Ongoing History Daily: The Clash reunion that never was - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Clash never really properly broke up. After releasing an album called Cut the Crap in 1985, they just sort of faded away, evaporated, without so much as a press release. For the next 17 years, right up until Joe Strummer died on December 22, 2002, promoters tried to entice The Clash back together.

In 1998, a promoter offered The Clash one million pounds to play two performances at the V Festival the following year. To that promoter’s surprise, Joe invited him around the house to have a discussion. But as soon as he arrived, Joe admitted that he’d called the meeting on false pretenses.

Trending Now

Instead of a Clash reunion, Joe wanted to talk about playing live again but with a new band and with this promoter as his manager. And that’s what happened.

The reunion shows never happened and Joe went on to be in his last band, The Mescaleros.

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
Alan CrossOngoing HistoryReunionclashjoe strummerMescalerosV Festival
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers