Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rollover claims life of passenger in Sandy Hook, Gimli RCMP investigating

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 6:45 pm
RCMP in Gimli says they are investigating after a tragic rollover collision claimed the life of a passenger. View image in full screen
RCMP in Gimli says they are investigating after a tragic rollover collision claimed the life of a passenger. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Gimli, Man., say they are investigating after a tragic rollover collision claimed the life of a passenger.

On Sunday, at 6 a.m. RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 9, at the intersection of 9th Avenue, in the community of Sandy Hook.

Police say officers saw the vehicle on the scene with two occupants, both women from Winnipeg who had been travelling southbound when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

The 20-year-old driver received minor injuries while the 23-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP continues to investigate the incident.

Click to play video: 'Suspect, 18, killed in early-morning incident with Manitoba RCMP'
Suspect, 18, killed in early-morning incident with Manitoba RCMP

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
RCMPManitobawinnipegCollisionFatal CollisionGimliRollover Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers