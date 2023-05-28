Rollover claims life of passenger in Sandy Hook, Gimli RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Gimli, Man., say they are investigating after a tragic rollover collision claimed the life of a passenger.

On Sunday, at 6 a.m. RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 9, at the intersection of 9th Avenue, in the community of Sandy Hook.

Police say officers saw the vehicle on the scene with two occupants, both women from Winnipeg who had been travelling southbound when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

The 20-year-old driver received minor injuries while the 23-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP continues to investigate the incident.

0:37 Suspect, 18, killed in early-morning incident with Manitoba RCMP