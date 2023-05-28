Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Kingston MPP becomes 2nd official candidate in Liberal leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2023 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls gearing up campaigns'
Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls gearing up campaigns
RELATED: A series of high-profile candidates are in the process of launching and exploring campaigns to lead the Ontario Liberal Party. Global News’ Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports – May 9, 2023
OTTAWA — Ontario MPP Ted Hsu is officially a candidate for the provincial Liberal leadership.

Hsu launched his campaign in Kingston, Ont., alongside hometown music hero Rob Baker of the Tragically Hip.

Hsu says he wants to give his party a “fresh start” with Ontarians and help Liberals earn back the trust of voters.

The party hasn’t had official status at the provincial legislature since it was voted out of power in 2018.

Hsu has been the MPP for Kingston and the Islands since the provincial election a year ago and is one of only seven Liberal MPPs.

Hsu joins Toronto federal Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith as the only declared candidates in the race but Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Ottawa MP Yasir Naqvi have each said they were also considering a bid.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Liberals will choose their new leader on Dec. 2 but candidates have until early September to jump into the contest.

Ontario politicsOntario LiberalsOntario Liberal partyontario legislatureTed HsuOntario Liberal leaderOntario Liberal leadership raceOntario Liberal leaderaship race candidatesOntario Liberal leadership candidates
© 2023 The Canadian Press

