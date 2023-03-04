Menu

Politics

Ontario Liberals set to vote on leadership process

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2023 9:26 am
Click to play video: 'Liberal leadership campaign unofficially kicks off'
Liberal leadership campaign unofficially kicks off
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands of Ontario Liberals will be gathering in Hamilton this weekend for an annual general meeting – widely seen as the launch of the liberal leadership campaign. Global’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports
HAMILTON — Ontario Liberals are set to vote today on how to select their new leader.

Former leader Steven Del Duca resigned last year, after the Liberals failed for a second time in a row to secure enough seats to have official party status in the legislature.

No one has so far officially declared they are in the race to replace him, but at least three people are openly exploring bids — MP Nate Erskine-Smith, MP and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and current provincial caucus member and former MP Ted Hsu.

Read more: Ontario Liberals to set stage for leadership race at weekend AGM

There is no date yet for the Liberal leadership contest, but one of the first orders of business for a new party executive selected at the annual general meeting this weekend will be to set the rules and timelines for that race.

Another main item at the AGM is debating whether to pick the new leader through a delegated convention or move to a form of direct voting.

In 2019 there was a similar push to move to a one-member-one-vote system and it failed after garnering 57 per cent support, not meeting the two-thirds threshold.

Ontario politicsOntario LiberalsOntario Liberal partyYasir NaqviTed HsuNate Erskine-SmithOntario Liberal AGM
© 2023 The Canadian Press

