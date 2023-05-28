Hit-and-run driver given 6 years for crash that claimed life of Ladysmith mother

Send this page to someone via email

A Ladysmith, B.C., man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a hit and run that claimed the life of a Vancouver Island mother three years ago.

Steven Roderick Knowles, who turns 40 this year, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident in the Aug. 29, 2020 fatal collision.

View image in full screen Steven Roderick Knowles received four years on the dangerous driving charge and two years for failing to stop and help. Facebook

Katie Blogg, 35, was killed when police say the driver of an F-150 crossed the centre median on the Trans Canada Highway near Oyster Stolo north of Ladysmith and collided head-on with a northbound SUV driven by Blogg. The Ladysmith mother of two died at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Knowles, who is known to police, was arrested on unrelated matters after a five-day manhunt.

The Crown stayed charges of motor vehicle theft and breach of probation at Knowles’ sentencing hearing on Feb. 22.

With credit for six months and 15 days of time already spent in custody, Knowles is serving a sentence of five years, five months and 15 days.

He was also banned from driving for 10 years.

