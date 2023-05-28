Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hit-and-run driver given 6 years for crash that claimed life of Ladysmith mother

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'A 35-year-old Ladysmith woman was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island.'
A 35-year-old Ladysmith woman was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island.
WATCH: A driver fled the scene of Saturday's crash at Oyster Bay, near Ladysmith. Kristen Robinson reports – Aug 30, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Ladysmith, B.C., man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a hit and run that claimed the life of a Vancouver Island mother three years ago.

Steven Roderick Knowles, who turns 40 this year, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident in the Aug. 29, 2020 fatal collision.

Steven Roderick Knowles received four years on the dangerous driving charge and two years for failing to stop and help. View image in full screen
Steven Roderick Knowles received four years on the dangerous driving charge and two years for failing to stop and help. Facebook

Knowles received four years on the dangerous driving charge and two years for failing to stop and help.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigate fatal collision involving a motorcycle'
Surrey RCMP investigate fatal collision involving a motorcycle

Katie Blogg, 35, was killed when police say the driver of an F-150 crossed the centre median on the Trans Canada Highway near Oyster Stolo north of Ladysmith and collided head-on with a northbound SUV driven by Blogg. The Ladysmith mother of two died at the scene.

Trending Now

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Knowles, who is known to police, was arrested on unrelated matters after a five-day manhunt.

The Crown stayed charges of motor vehicle theft and breach of probation at Knowles’ sentencing hearing on Feb. 22.

With credit for six months and 15 days of time already spent in custody, Knowles is serving a sentence of five years, five months and 15 days.

He was also banned from driving for 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. Supreme Court ruling reveals new details in fatal Terrace hit and run probe'
B.C. Supreme Court ruling reveals new details in fatal Terrace hit and run probe
ladysmithladysmith crashladysmith fatal crashKatie BloggLadysmith man sentencedLadysmith man sentenced for fatal crashSteven Roderick Knowles
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers