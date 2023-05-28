Menu

Traffic

Crash involving motorcycle in Toronto results in life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 3:02 pm
A motorcycle was involved in a collision on Sunday, May 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A motorcycle was involved in a collision on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Toronto.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, when police say a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed in the area of Greenhold Crescent and Lawrence Avenue East. The intersection was closed as a result.

Paramedics told Global News a man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The events leading up to the collision were not immediately clear.

Toronto police warned of delays in the area and urged drivers to consider alternative routes that avoid the Greenhold Crescent and Lawrence Avenue intersection.

