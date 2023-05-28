Crash involving motorcycle in Toronto results in life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Toronto.

It was just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, when police say a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed in the area of Greenhold Crescent and Lawrence Avenue East. The intersection was closed as a result.

Paramedics told Global News a man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The events leading up to the collision were not immediately clear.

Toronto police warned of delays in the area and urged drivers to consider alternative routes that avoid the Greenhold Crescent and Lawrence Avenue intersection.