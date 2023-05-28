Body seen at targeted shooting scene in Vancouver

See more sharing options

A heavy Vancouver police presence was seen Sunday morning at the scene of a shooting.

Vancouver police said the “targeted” shooting took place sometime “earlier this morning near Fraser Street and South East Marine Drive.”

Video from the scene shows a body under a white and grey tarp being taken away in a van.

View image in full screen A Vancouver police officer was seen inspecting a truck at the shooting scene. Global News

Police investigators were seen at the taped-off portion of Fraser Street, near the Fraserview Banquet Hall.

Numerous yellow evidence cones were laid out on the pavement beside a large white tent.

Information is extremely limited and police said more is to be released “when it becomes available.”

— More to come…