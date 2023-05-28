Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body seen at targeted shooting scene in Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 1:50 pm
Fraser Street shooting View image in full screen
A body was seen at the site of a targeted shooting in Vancouver. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A heavy Vancouver police presence was seen Sunday morning at the scene of a shooting.

Vancouver police said the “targeted” shooting took place sometime “earlier this morning near Fraser Street and South East Marine Drive.”

Video from the scene shows a body under a white and grey tarp being taken away in a van.

VPD at shooting scene View image in full screen
A Vancouver police officer was seen inspecting a truck at the shooting scene. Global News

Police investigators were seen at the taped-off portion of Fraser Street, near the Fraserview Banquet Hall.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Numerous yellow evidence cones were laid out on the pavement beside a large white tent.

Information is extremely limited and police said more is to be released “when it becomes available.”

— More to come…

More on Crime
vancouver policeVPDVancouver shootingBc ShootingBC targeted shootingFraser street shootingVancouver targeted shootingbody at targete shootingMarine Drive shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers