OPP say an 86-year-old was killed in a three-vehicle collision north of Kitchener, Ont.

Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 6 near Sideroad 9 in Wellington North Township.

Two cars and a pickup truck collided.

The driver of one of the cars was rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.