3-year-old boy dies in Oakville, Ont. backyard pool drowning: police

A three-year-old child has died in a backyard pool in Oakville, Ont., police say.

Halton Regional Police told Global News officers were called to a home on Warwick Avenue, near Speers Road and Third Line, around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

A three-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool without vital signs, police said. Despite first responders attempting life-saving measures and transporting the child to hospital, he did not survive.

The tragic incident took place during a party, police said. While several adults and children were celebrating, a child had gone “underwater and apparently undetected for an undetermined period of time.”

Some at the celebration tried life-saving measures on the child before first responders arrived, according to police.

Halton’s homicide unit and the coroner’s officer are investigating the incident. Police specified that all deaths involving children under the age of five are probed by homicide detectives.

No charges have been laid and police have concluded there was no criminality.