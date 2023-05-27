Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Record turnout as thousands of bikers rally at Polo Park for 15th annual Ride for Dad

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 6:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Record turnout as thousands of bikers rally at Polo Park for 15th annual Ride for Dad'
Record turnout as thousands of bikers rally at Polo Park for 15th annual Ride for Dad
Thousands of bikers gathered in Winnipeg Saturday morning -- for the annual Ride for Dad event. Global's Katherine Dornian has more -- on their campaign for men's health.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of motorcycles flooded into Polo Park on Saturday morning for the 15th annual Ride for Dad and according to organizers of the event, it was a record turnout.

The ride has been held yearly to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer research, which is a cause close to the heart of the event’s spokesman, Ed Johner.

“I was diagnosed with prostate and kidney cancer in 2007. And because of early detection, which is a big emphasis that we try and make, I was treated for both successfully.”

The event also encourages men over 40 to get checked regularly for prostate cancer as Johner says 90 per cent of cases can be treated successfully if detected early. He said 1.2 million Canadian men have prostate cancer and “80 per cent of them don’t know it.”

Click to play video: '14th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad'
14th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad

The ride began with a police-escorted parade down Portage Avenue, then riders went up through Selkirk to Gimli and then back down through Lockport.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Johner says the ride brings people together and is a fun time for people overall. “It’s a great day of friendship, a great day of camaraderie.”

All of the money raised for the event will go towards prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba and the early estimate for this year’s total is $500,000. Since 2009, the event has raised over $3.5 million.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian  

More on Canada
ManitobawinnipegFundraiserProstate CancerRide For DadMotorcycle RideResearch fundraiser
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers