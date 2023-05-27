Toronto man wanted on harassment charges after broken window discovered

Toronto police are searching for a man who they say harassed someone before allegedly smashing the window at their home.
Police said a man had called someone multiple times and left them threatening messages. He allegedly threatened to go to their home.
On May 18, when the victim returned home between 6 and 7 p.m., they found a window of their home had been smashed, according to police.
The incident was reported in the area of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road.
A 37-year-old man is wanted for break and enter, criminal harassment, two counts of uttering death threats and publishing intimate images without consent.
He is described as around five-foot-six with medium build. He is unshaven, bald and officers said he has brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
