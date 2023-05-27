Menu

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Toronto man wanted on harassment charges after broken window discovered

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 11:59 am
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image.
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image.
Toronto police are searching for a man who they say harassed someone before allegedly smashing the window at their home.

Police said a man had called someone multiple times and left them threatening messages. He allegedly threatened to go to their home.

On May 18, when the victim returned home between 6 and 7 p.m., they found a window of their home had been smashed, according to police.

The incident was reported in the area of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road.

A 37-year-old man is wanted for break and enter, criminal harassment, two counts of uttering death threats and publishing intimate images without consent.

He is described as around five-foot-six with medium build. He is unshaven, bald and officers said he has brown eyes.

Toronto police say a 37-year-old man is wanted for alleged harassment and uttering threats.
Toronto police say a 37-year-old man is wanted for alleged harassment and uttering threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

