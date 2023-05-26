Menu

Fire

Crews battle Springfield Road scrapyard fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 11:05 pm
Notice black smoke in the east side of Winnipeg earlier tonight. It was from a fire at Brunswick Steel on Springfield road which continues to burn tonight.
There were no injuries and no structures burned, but plenty of car parts on fire at a scrapyard blaze Friday night.

RM of Springfield Fire Chief Brian Seaton tells Global News the blaze broke out at Brunswick Steel on Springfield Road before 6 p.m. and crews were expected to be on scene well into the night.

He says it’s too early to say what may have caused the fire, and admits we may never know, but said the heat could have played a factor.

Global News spoke to Seaton just after 8 p.m., and he says crews still hadn’t been able to get to the hotspots, because there was so much debris.

FireSpringfield RoadScrapyardBrunswick Steel
