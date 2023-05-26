Arrest made in London, Ont., robbery that included attack on security guard

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in the east end of the city earlier this week.

Police say a man entered a business in the 1900 block of Dundas Street East on Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. In addition to stealing property, the man is alleged to have attacked a security officer.

One person sustained minor injuries.

Police were called to the scene and the suspect was arrested without incident. The stolen property, valued at $1,000, was recovered.

Investigators say that officers later learned the suspect was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

A 23-year-old London man has been charged with robbery, failing to comply with a release order and breaching probation.

The accused has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 1.