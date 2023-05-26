Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in London, Ont., robbery that included attack on security guard

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 2:36 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect in the robbery was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in the east end of the city earlier this week.

Police say a man entered a business in the 1900 block of Dundas Street East on Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. In addition to stealing property, the man is alleged to have attacked a security officer.

One person sustained minor injuries.

Police were called to the scene and the suspect was arrested without incident. The stolen property, valued at $1,000, was recovered.

Trending Now

Investigators say that officers later learned the suspect was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

A 23-year-old London man has been charged with robbery, failing to comply with a release order and breaching probation.

The accused has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 1.

Advertisement
More on Crime
RobberyLondon OntarioLdnontLondon Police ServiceStolen Propertyeast-endMinor InjuriesSecurity Guard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers