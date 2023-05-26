Britney Spears reconnects with mom after 3 years: ‘Time heals all wounds’

Britney Spears is feeling “blessed” now that she and her mother, Lynne Spears have reconnected.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, Britney, 41, told her 42 million followers that her mom visited her house for the first time in three years.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” the Toxic singer wrote. “With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!”

Britney said she loved her mom and that she is “so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!!”

Along with the caption, Britney shared a photo of her younger self wearing a frilly pink ballet tutu.

TMZ reported Lynne met Britney at the singer’s LA home on Thursday and was there for about two and a half hours. Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, 29, was also said to be present.

The Spears mother and daughter have had a publicly tense relationship for years. In July 2022, Britney took to social media to accuse Lynne, 68, of abusing her during her infamous 13-year conservatorship — which she also claimed Lynne masterminded. Lynne has denied both allegations.

When Britney married Asghari in June 2022, neither Lynne nor Britney’s father or her two sons were in attendance.

At the time, Lynne commented on an Instagram post from Britney about her wedding day, writing, “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” She continued, “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Two months later, Lynne posted an old photo of her and Britney to her Instagram account in what appeared to be an attempt to reach her daughter.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!” Lynne wrote. “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!”

“Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!” she continued. “I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Months after Lynne’s callout, Britney made another Instagram post about her mother in December 2022 while on a trip to Mexico. She wrote that she and Lynne should go for a coffee together.

“Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!!” she wrote in the caption of a selfie post. “After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

Britney Spears was put into a conservatorship that controlled many aspects of her life on Feb. 1, 2008, by her father, Jamie Spears, and his lawyer, Andrew M. Wallet. The conservatorship came amid a string of strange, public behaviour from Spears, which her family equated to a mental breakdown. (Spears herself has since argued her behaviour was harmless.)

In November 2021, amid the height of the #FreeBritney movement, a judge ruled to terminate Spears’ conservatorship.