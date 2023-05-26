Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Difficult to extinguish’ fire still burns at historic Montreal monastery

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal mayor speaks as fire burns on at former monastery'
Montreal mayor speaks as fire burns on at former monastery
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante asks residents to avoid the area Friday as a major blaze continues at the site of a heritage building.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A major fire at a heritage building in Montreal continued to burn Friday, more than 12 hours after authorities were first alerted to flames and smoke.

Montreal Fire Chief Richard Liebmann said the fire at the Monastère du Bon-Pasteur, a 19th-century former monastery, is “very difficult to extinguish” given the complex structure.

“We’re still working on getting the fire out, but fortunately no one was hurt,” he told reporters gathered near the scene Friday morning.

The fire began around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly became a five-alarm blaze, requiring more than 150 firefighters to intervene at the building on Sherbrooke Street.

Liebmann said no serious injuries were reported, though one man was later found and treated by paramedics. The heritage building — which includes a residence for seniors, a housing cooperative, a daycare centre and condominiums — was evacuated.

Story continues below advertisement
A fire burns on at a heritage building in Montreal on Friday, May 26, 2023. View image in full screen
A fire burns on at a heritage building in Montreal on Friday, May 26, 2023. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

The fire department is certain that no one was left behind, Liebmann said. At least 20 people forced out of their homes were taken in by the Red Cross.

Trending Now

Environment Canada has also issued a special bulletin for poor air quality due to the smoke created by the fire. Children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, “are especially at risk,” the bulletin states.

“Everybody was able to get out in time so no incident whatsoever but the quality of air is not its best so I invite Montrealers to stay away,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said.

Plante urged residents to avoid the area to let firefighters work.

The building, which is located in the heart of downtown Montreal, was built in 1846 and retained its religious vocation until the 1960s. It was formally recognized as a heritage building in 1979. Aside from housing, the multiservice centre includes a chapel that is now a concert hall.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say it’s too early to know when the fire will be fully out.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier, Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press

More on Canada
Environment CanadaValerie PlanteMontreal Fire DepartmentMontreal fireMontreal firefightersMontreal major fireMonastère du Bon PasteurMontreal heritage building fireMontreal fire monasteryMontreal heritage fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers