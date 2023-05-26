Cold Lake tattoo artist charged with 8 counts of sexual assault: RCMP

A Cold Lake, Alta., tattoo artist is facing sexual assault and assault charges for incidents police say occurred between 2015 and May 2023.

RCMP say they started an investigation on May 20 into allegations that a local tattoo artist had been sexually assaulting several of his clients while tattooing them.

Dale Amos, 66, was arrested on May 24 and charged with six counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault and one of assault with a weapon.

Amos has been released on a release order and will appear in court on June 14.

Cold Lake RCMP say they believe there could be other victims and are encouraging them to come forward. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at (780) 594-3302 or if a person would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers.