Crime

Cold Lake tattoo artist charged with 8 counts of sexual assault: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 11:06 am
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Cold Lake, Alta., tattoo artist is facing sexual assault and assault charges for incidents police say occurred between 2015 and May 2023.

RCMP say they started an investigation on May 20 into allegations that a local tattoo artist had been sexually assaulting several of his clients while tattooing them.

Dale Amos, 66, was arrested on May 24 and charged with six counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault and one of assault with a weapon.

Amos has been released on a release order and will appear in court on June 14.

Trending Now

Cold Lake RCMP say they believe there could be other victims and are encouraging them to come forward. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at (780) 594-3302 or if a person would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers.

RCMPSexual AssaultAssaultAlberta crimeCrime StoppersCold Lake RCMPSexual Assault with a WeaponTattoo artistCold Lake crimerelease orderCold Lake tattoo artistDale Amos
