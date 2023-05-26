Menu

Share

Crime

Guelph woman charged after a man and dog assaulted downtown: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 10:48 am
Guelph police
Guelph police
A man and his dog were assaulted in downtown Guelph on Thursday while they were out for a stroll, according to Guelph police.

Guelph police said a man was in the downtown shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a woman unknown to him approached and started throwing flowers at the dog.

The man reportedly asked her to stop, at which point she kicked the dog in the snout, causing it to yelp in pain.

They said that when the man called 911, the woman slapped him in the face and walked away.

Officers found the woman and arrested her.

A 30-year-old woman from Guelph has been charged with assault and cruelty to animals.

Police said she is already facing a previous assault charge after a stranger was punched in the neck earlier this month outside of west end business.

AssaultGuelph NewsGuelph Policedowntown guelphGuelph assaultCruelty to animalsGuelph dog assault
