Crime

Police arrest man for making and disturbing child pornography in Barrie

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 12:19 pm
Barrie Police car stock image. View image in full screen
Barrie Police car stock image. By Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A Barrie man is facing multiple charges for making and distributing child pornography following an online investigation.

On Thursday, members of the Barrie Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit arrested a 43-year-old Barrie man following a months-long online child pornography investigation.

In January 2023, investigators say they received a tip concerning the distribution of child pornography within a website chat.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant and the seizure of 11 computer devices for forensic analysis, police say.

The accused has been charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography, and making child pornography.

Police say the man was remanded into custody and will appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.

