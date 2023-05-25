Menu

Canada

Child porn sentencing hearing for Peter Moorhouse delayed until July

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 11:03 am
The sentencing hearing for Peter Moorhouse, former president of the Better Business Bureau of Atlantic Canada, has been pushed back until July. View image in full screen
The sentencing hearing for Peter Moorhouse, former president of the Better Business Bureau of Atlantic Canada, has been pushed back until July. Peter Moorhouse/LinkedIn
The sentencing hearing for Peter Moorhouse, former president of the Better Business Bureau of Atlantic Canada, has been pushed back until July.

In July 2022, Moorhouse, 49, pleaded guilty to making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography, as well as making arrangements with a person to commit an offence with respect to a person under the age of 16 years.

His hearings were scheduled for May 25, July 10, and July 20, but on what was supposed to be the first day of sentencing, Judge Marc Chisholm accepted a request from counsel to delay until July 10.

Chisholm said while the court is required to proceed with sentencing “as soon as practicable,” it’s not uncommon for the court to adjourn to allow for more information to be brought forward.

He said the Crown and the defence are still working on the agreed statement of facts, and are also awaiting a Supreme Court of Canada decision about the constitutionality of mandatory minimum sentences.

“I have taken the view in the past that it is a balancing of the court’s responsibility and the practicality of the situation, and if a decision is expected within a matter of one or two months, then practically speaking, it makes sense to delay the sentencing,” he said.

“If there is less certainty, or the likelihood of a delay of longer than that, then the court may take the view that it is the responsibility of the court to proceed with the sentencing.”

The sentencing hearing is now expected to begin on July 10 at 1:30 p.m. and will continue on July 20.

A status update was also scheduled for July 6.

Another man involved

Moorhouse was charged in February 2021 following the search of another man’s home in Enfield, which was conducted after police received a complaint.

The other man, Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga, was charged with sexual interference and making child pornography.

As a result of the investigation into Moraga, the RCMP then searched a home in Enfield and a business in Halifax and arrested Moorhouse.

In the days that followed his arrest, the BBB announced its board had unanimously voted to terminate Moorhouse’s employment with cause.

Moraga initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty on March 21. He is expected to appear for sentencing on June 8 in Truro Supreme Court.

