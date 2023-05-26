Traffic headaches expected across Montreal due to road closures this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

If you plan on heading to downtown Montreal this weekend, plan ahead and consider public transport.

After thousands of commuters were stuck in traffic for hours on Highway 20 last weekend, Transports Québec announced many of the main arteries headed into and out of downtown will be closed over the weekend.

Route 136

The Ville-Marie Expressway will be closed in both directions to allow structural steelwork to be installed on the St-Laurent Boulevard overpass.

The westbound lanes will be completely closed between Panet Street and the entrance from Lucien L’Allier Street.

Eastbound lanes will be closed between De La Montagne Street, Victoria Bridge, Robert-Bourassa exit and the entrance from Atataken Street.

These closures will begin on Friday at 11 p.m. and remain closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers using the 20 to go downtown will be detoured to the 15 South and the 10. People heading downtown via Décarie will be detoured to the 20 west toward the Angrignon interchange or directed to stay on the 15 north.

Highway 40

Commuters heading east from the West Island should also take note: Highway 40 eastbound will be closed between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D’Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland starting on Saturday. The closure is in effect until December. Drivers will be diverted into the westbound lanes with dynamic traffic flow through the scheduled work.

The transport ministry said drivers should plan their route accordingly before heading out the door.

Spokesperson Gilles Payer said construction season is in full swing and crews have a short window.

“Between the Grand Prix, fireworks and other festivals in the city, there is not so much time to make the work that is necessary to keep our roads safe,” Payers said.