Peel police say ‘prolific violent offender’ considered armed and dangerous

Peel Regional Police are looking for a federal parolee who they say is a “prolific violent offender” and may be at large in the area.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Intimate Partner Violence Unit say 39-year-old Kyle Andrews is currently wanted on multiple charges.

They include multiple firearm charges, forcible confinement and assault, among others.

Police say Andrews may be driving a 2014 white Mercedes GK2 with the Ontario licence plate CXCC550.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Andrews or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.