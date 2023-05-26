Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police say ‘prolific violent offender’ considered armed and dangerous

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2023 6:19 am
39-year-old Kyle Andrews. View image in full screen
39-year-old Kyle Andrews. Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police are looking for a federal parolee who they say is a “prolific violent offender” and may be at large in the area.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Intimate Partner Violence Unit say 39-year-old Kyle Andrews is currently wanted on multiple charges.

They include multiple firearm charges, forcible confinement and assault, among others.

Police say Andrews may be driving a 2014 white Mercedes GK2 with the Ontario licence plate CXCC550.

Trending Now

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Andrews or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

More on Crime
peel regional policeMississaugaBramptonPeel RegionViolent Offenderpeel region criminalpeel region violent offender
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers