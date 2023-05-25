Menu

Education

New resource helps college students find work, overseas study opportunities

By Aryn Strickland & Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 9:01 pm
The Global Learning Centre at St. Lawrence College Kington campus held an official launch party Thursday. View image in full screen
The Global Learning Centre at St. Lawrence College Kington campus held an official launch party Thursday. Fawwaz Muhammed-Yusuf
A resource hub for students to find work and overseas study opportunities held a launch party Thursday on St. Lawrence College’s Kingston campus.

Despite opening in the fall of last year, the Global Learning Centre was unable to host an official launch then due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Thursday’s event featured food from countries around the world allowing students, both domestic and international, to expand their horizons.

In its first year, the learning centre has sent students to countries including Ireland and Costa Rica.

