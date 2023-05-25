Neighbourhood swamped by rising Okanagan area creek gets OK from OKIB to return home

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of an Okanagan neighbourhood that was inundated with water at the start of May as Whiteman Creek spilled its banks, have been given the go-ahead to return home.

The Okanagan Indian Band on Thursday rescinded the evacuation orders issued May 2-5 for Parker Cove properties on Falcon Avenue, Deer Street, Elk Street and Lakeshore Drive.

Damage in the community appeared extensive in the days after water rushed into homes and neighbourhood streets.

2:16 Evacuation order expanded in Parker Cove as flood risk persists

Water from the creek caused a serious road washout, turning the end of Falcon Avenue nearest Okanagan Lake into a pit of torn asphalt, rocks and exposed pipes. A vehicle could even be seen partially buried in the rubble.

Residents’ homes were damaged, although the full scale of the destruction has not yet been fully identified.

More snowpack left to melt, log jams in the creek, and rain delayed the recovery effort until Thursday, and those who are returning home are being reminded to follow some well-laid-out steps.

People who are returning home now, however, are asked to look carefully around the outside of the house and check for signs of damage or danger, including loose power lines, and to stay away from fallen or damaged electrical wires.

The smell of “rotten eggs” is the tell-tale sign of a gas leak, which requires a call to the gas company.

Gas leaks are a concern indoors, as well, according to the OKIB, as are damaged electrical systems and standing water.

For more information on what to do when returning home, the OKIB has posted a comprehensive list.