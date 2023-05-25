Guelph police nab suspected impaired drivers; 1 narrowly missed Pride crosswalk workers

Send this page to someone via email

Some city workers in Guelph installing a Pride crosswalk were almost struck by an alleged impaired driver.

That’s one of two incidents involving possible impaired drivers being investigated by the Guelph Police Service.

The first incident occurred at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when an officer saw a sports car driving erratically on Victoria Street North, twice nearly hitting the median. Investigators say the officer followed the vehicle; it struck a pair of parked vehicles along the way.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and investigators say the driver appeared to be impaired. They say breath tests at police headquarters confirmed that the driver was over the legal limit.

A 32-year-old man from Guelph was charged, had his vehicle impounded and licence suspended for 90 days, and will appear in a Guelph courtroom on June 6.

Then around 2 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle was coming from the downtown area and approached the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and Norfolk Street. Investigators say the vehicle mounted a median before driving over a construction sign and through the intersection past workers who were working on the Pride crosswalk.

Officers managed to stop the vehicle a short distance away from the intersection and said the driver was showing signs of impairment. He was taken to headquarters where he was deemed legally impaired after further testing.

A 19-year-old Guelph man is facing charges and also will be without his vehicle and license for 90 days. He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on June 13.