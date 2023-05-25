Teen suspect sought after bus driver assaulted in Langford

See more sharing options

Mounties on Vancouver Island are turning to the public for help to identify a teen who they say attacked a bus driver.

On April 21 around 2:45 p.m., aboard a bus at Station Avenue bus exchange, a teen assaulted a driver after a verbal altercation, police said.

“Public transportation should be a safe experience for both passengers and drivers,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

“If you can identify this suspect please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.”

The West Shore RCMP is investigating the assault of the BC Transit bus driver, and has released pictures and a description of the youth believed to be responsible.

Police describe the suspect as a male, around 13 to 18 years old, standing five feet 11 inches, with brown, medium-length curly hair.

West Shore RCMP have released images of the suspect, which can be viewed on their Twitter page.

He was wearing a brown and black two-tone jacket and a grey backpack and was carrying a skateboard.