Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Teen suspect sought after bus driver assaulted in Langford

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 12:29 pm
Mounties said a bus driver was assaulted at a Langford bus exchange. View image in full screen
Mounties said a bus driver was assaulted at a Langford bus exchange. Google
Mounties on Vancouver Island are turning to the public for help to identify a teen who they say attacked a bus driver.

On April 21 around 2:45 p.m., aboard a bus at Station Avenue bus exchange, a teen assaulted a driver after a verbal altercation, police said.

Bus drivers demand safety measures after West Vancouver bus fight

“Public transportation should be a safe experience for both passengers and drivers,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

“If you can identify this suspect please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.”

The West Shore RCMP is investigating the assault of the BC Transit bus driver, and has released pictures and a description of the youth believed to be responsible.

Police describe the suspect as a male, around 13 to 18 years old, standing five feet 11 inches, with brown, medium-length curly hair.

Trending Now

West Shore RCMP have released images of the suspect, which can be viewed on their Twitter page.

He was wearing a brown and black two-tone jacket and a grey backpack and was carrying a skateboard.

Union calls for more security after Vancouver bus driver punched in the face
