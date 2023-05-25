N.S. sheriff worker charged with allegedly naming teen suspect in school stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged an employee of Nova Scotia Sheriff Services for breaching a publication ban after identifying information about the teenage suspect of a school stabbing was allegedly posted online.

In a release Thursday, the police force said they became aware of social media posts in late March where the youth was believed to be identified.

“Investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division determined that an employee of the Nova Scotia Sheriff Services had breached the publication ban provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA),” the release said.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod would not say what the man’s position was with Sheriff Services, nor what social media website the information was posted on.

“We’re trying to be careful as well … to make sure we don’t identify (the teen,)” he said.

@HfxRegPolice has charged Ali Zaki Khairalla Al-Hindal, 30, for breaching the publication ban provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act in relation to a March incident at C.P. Allen High School. https://t.co/ldpRyrCC4k pic.twitter.com/mErLLmtA67 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) May 25, 2023

Global News has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

A 30-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face a charge of contravening section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits people from publishing the names of youths facing criminal charges.

The youth in question, a 15-year-old student, faces two counts of attempted murder, stemming from a high-profile incident on March 20 at Charles P. Allen High School in which two staff members were stabbed.

The teen was found to be fit to stand trial and had a court appearance set for Thursday morning.