Crime

N.S. sheriff worker charged with allegedly naming teen suspect in school stabbing

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 10:04 am
Halifax police detail ‘traumatic’ school stabbing after student charged with attempted murder
Providing an update on Tuesday, Halifax police provided additional details surrounding the charges filed against a 15-year-old student of Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S. on Tuesday, who was charged with two counts of attempted murder following the stabbing of two staff members on Monday morning. “An incident of this nature is traumatic, not just for those involved, but everyone in the community,” Halifax regional police chief Dan Kinsella said – Mar 21, 2023
Halifax Regional Police have charged an employee of Nova Scotia Sheriff Services for breaching a publication ban after identifying information about the teenage suspect of a school stabbing was allegedly posted online.

In a release Thursday, the police force said they became aware of social media posts in late March where the youth was believed to be identified.

“Investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division determined that an employee of the Nova Scotia Sheriff Services had breached the publication ban provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA),” the release said.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod would not say what the man’s position was with Sheriff Services, nor what social media website the information was posted on.

“We’re trying to be careful as well … to make sure we don’t identify (the teen,)” he said.

Global News has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

A 30-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face a charge of contravening section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits people from publishing the names of youths facing criminal charges.

The youth in question, a 15-year-old student, faces two counts of attempted murder, stemming from a high-profile incident on March 20 at Charles P. Allen High School in which two staff members were stabbed.

The teen was found to be fit to stand trial and had a court appearance set for Thursday morning.

