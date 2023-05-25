Toronto firefighters tackle two overnight fires that sent 2 people to hospital

Toronto Fire Services says its crews battled two overnight fires in Scarborough that sent two people to hospital on Thursday.
Toronto Fire spokesperson Dan Vieira said the first fire happened at around 12:30 a.m. at a high-rise apartment building on Bridletowne Circle, near Warden and Finch avenues.
Vieira said there were reports of smoke coming from a 16th-floor unit.
Firefighters went into the unit and rescued one person who was taken to hospital, he said.
Paramedics told Global News the person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire has since been put out but the spokesperson said crews remain at the highrise for fire watch.
The second fire happened at a home on Hummingbird Drive, near Steeles Avenue and Markham Road, at around 4 a.m.
Vieira said all occupants of the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived.
The fire on the second floor was quickly extinguished by firefighters, he said.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics told Global News.
