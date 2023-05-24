Man arrested in relation to April kidnapping in Sherwood Park: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man with a gun in Sherwood Park assaulted a woman, forced her into a vehicle, drove her to a different location, then dropped her off.

Strathcona County RCMP allege the kidnapping happened in April. It was reported to police on May 11.

A woman said she visited a residence in Sherwood Park to gather her belongings where she was met by a man that she knew, police said. He had a firearm and assaulted her, forced her into a vehicle, then dropped her off at another location, police said.

RCMP searched the house and the vehicle suspected in the kidnapping. Both were on Groveland Road in Sherwood Park. The police still have not found the gun that is suspected to have been used in the offence.

The RCMP arrested a man without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

George Siemens, 40, of Camrose County, has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm, assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, uttering threats and three counts of failure to comply.

Siemens is in police custody and will appear in court Wednesday.