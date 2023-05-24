‘There needs to be accountability’ in deadly Kelowna crane collapse: USW

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time for accountability in the deadly 2021 crane collapse, the United Steelworkers union says.

The steelworkers union is calling on the Kelowna RCMP and WorkSafeBC to release the now complete labour investigation, which they said earlier this month they wouldn’t.

Earlier this month, the two organizations released a statement saying that after 22 months, they’d chosen not to release the WorkSafeBC report, to “protect the integrity” of the ongoing criminal investigation.

“The families of the victims and the public deserve to know what happened and if any criminal elements were present,” Ed Kent, USW health, safety and environment representative for Western Canada, said in a press release.

“If there were such elements, there needs to be accountability. If there weren’t, then we need to know what happened, so tragic accidents can be prevented in the future.”

Kent said if there is an eye on the criminal aspect of these devastating fatalities, it needs to be made clear “what the report found and if employer negligence was to blame.”

“If employer negligence was found, then it’s time to enforce the law,” Kent said.

“There need to be serious consequences for killing workers, more than just fines. Death cannot be a cost of doing business.”

USW launched a campaign to have workplace fatalities and injuries investigated as criminal events. The campaign’s goals include increased training for law enforcement and Crown prosecutors in using the Westray Law and the appointment of dedicated police officers and prosecutors to investigate and prosecute workplace fatalities when gross negligence is involved.

“It’s quite simple, really – if you kill a worker, you go to jail,” Kent said.

The crane collapse killed brothers and crane workers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, as well as Jared Zook and Cailen Vilness. Brad Zawislak, who worked at a building adjacent to the construction site, also was killed when the crane collapsed.

Stemmer Construction was the company contracted to dismantle the crane on the Mission Group building in downtown Kelowna.

In the 1400 block of St. Paul Street, a memorial still stands 22 months after the crane crash, and there are countless other memorials set out for the men who died.