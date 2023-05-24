Fire strikes Foodland grocery store in Colborne

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported but fire early Wednesday damaged the main grocery store in the village of Colborne, Ont., in Northumberland County.

Just before 5 a.m., Cramahe Township and Brighton firefighters responded to a fire at the Foodland store on Toronto Street. The Cobourg Fire Department also was requested to provide its aerial ladder truck.

Attached to the same building are Century Cycle, a bicycle repair store, and a used car dealership and repair shop.

Township fire chief Mark MacDonald told Quinte News that crews upon arrival discovered flames inside the grocery store.

He said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been requested to assist in the investigation.

Cramahe Township Mayor Mandy Martin, who is also county warden, said township staff have begun work on a food security response in the wake of the fire — “such things as transportation, stocking up on basics at other stores, and so on.”

“One thing I know: situations others may think will shut us down only make us stronger and responsive,” she said.

Any township resident in need of support is asked to call the township’s clerk’s department at 905-355-2821 ext. 222.

In a statement on its Facebook page late Wednesday morning, Colborne Foodland thanked the community for its offer of help and said a fire inspector is investigating and that it “may take a couple of days or more.”

On behalf of owner John Foley, spokersperson Robyn Flint said the business needs some time to “figure out our next step in helping getting food to the community” until the store reopens.

