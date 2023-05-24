2 adults, 2 boys charged in Toronto retail robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man, a woman and two teenage boys have been charged after a robbery in Scarborough.

Police said on Victoria Day Monday, officers responded to a retail robbery in the Finch Avenue and Kennedy Road area.

They allege the four suspects drove to the store and the two boys walked in wearing masks.

One of the teens took out a knife and confronted an employee, police said.

The pair then took the employee’s cellphone, cannabis, and some cash before fleeing in the awaiting vehicle, police allege

All four suspects drove away.

Shortly after, investigators said officers were able to find the vehicle and the four suspects.

They have arrested 23-year-old Brandon William Van-Dinther and 19-year-old Mercedesz Helena Horvath, as well as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teenagers cannot be identified because of their ages.

Charges for the teenagers include robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

For the man and the woman, they have been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, several firearm-related charges and possession of property obtained by crime.