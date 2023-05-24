Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 adults, 2 boys charged in Toronto retail robbery

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 9:48 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man, a woman and two teenage boys have been charged after a robbery in Scarborough.

Police said on Victoria Day Monday, officers responded to a retail robbery in the Finch Avenue and Kennedy Road area.

They allege the four suspects drove to the store and the two boys walked in wearing masks.

One of the teens took out a knife and confronted an employee, police said.

The pair then took the employee’s cellphone, cannabis, and some cash before fleeing in the awaiting vehicle, police allege

All four suspects drove away.

Shortly after, investigators said officers were able to find the vehicle and the four suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

They have arrested 23-year-old Brandon William Van-Dinther and 19-year-old Mercedesz Helena Horvath, as well as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

Trending Now

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teenagers cannot be identified because of their ages.

Charges for the teenagers include robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

For the man and the woman, they have been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, several firearm-related charges and possession of property obtained by crime.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoRobberyToronto crimeScarboroughFinch AvenueToronto robberyKennedy RoadScarborough robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers