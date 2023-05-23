Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in Toronto

A man is in life-threatening condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven Street, east of Keele Street, at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said there were reports of a man shot and the victim was located with a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
A Toronto police spokesperson said he was in critical condition.
A suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot. No description was provided.
More on Crime
- Police confirm they have found who killed a Montreal teen nearly 50 years ago
- University of Idaho killings suspect gets not guilty plea entered by judge
- Kenneth Law case put over to next week following brief hearing
- Shooting that killed OPP officer in Bourget was not an ambush: accused man’s lawyers
Comments