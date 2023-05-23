Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in Toronto

See more sharing options

A man is in life-threatening condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven Street, east of Keele Street, at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said there were reports of a man shot and the victim was located with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A Toronto police spokesperson said he was in critical condition.

A suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot. No description was provided.

SHOOTING:

Eglinton Ave West & Glenhaven St

12:22 pm

-reports of a man shot

-police o/s

-located man with gunshot wound

–@TorontoMedics o/s

– transporting patient via emergency run with serious injuries

-no suspect information

-use caution in the area

#1157797

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 23, 2023