Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 1:12 pm
The scene of the shooting in the Eglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven Street area. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in the Eglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven Street area. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in life-threatening condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven Street, east of Keele Street, at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said there were reports of a man shot and the victim was located with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A Toronto police spokesperson said he was in critical condition.

A suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot. No description was provided.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeGun Violencetoronto police serviceToronto shootingToronto gun violencedaylight shooting torontoEglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven StreetEglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven Street shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers