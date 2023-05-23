Police seek dashcam footage in vehicle break-in investigation in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a theft from a vehicle.

They were called to a business on Hanlon Creek Boulevard around 3 p.m. on May 11.

Investigators were told by witnesses that a vehicle had pulled up to another that was parked outside. Two men were then seen coming out of the vehicle and approaching the parked vehicle.

They say a window was smashed and a large amount of cash was taken from inside the vehicle.

The amount of money stolen has not been disclosed but investigators believe the suspects followed the victim to the business.

They are asking for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area of Stone Road West between Gordon Street and the Hanlon Expressway (Highway 6) or Gordon Street between Stone Road West and Harts Lane West between noon and 1:30 p.m. on May 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.