1 hospitalized, 1 displaced after series of Winnipeg fires

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital after a series of fires overnight on Tuesday.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the 600 block of St. Mary’s Road just after midnight with reports of a fire at a single-storey, multi-family residence.

Crews arrived to smoke coming from the house and fought the fire from inside. The fire was declared under control at 1:05 a.m.

The two occupants of the home self-evacuated before crews arrived. One was treated by paramedics at the scene, then transported to hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The city’s emergency social services team also attended the scene to assist one person displaced by the fire in finding temporary accommodations.

Around the same time, crews were called to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey house in the 500 block of William Avenue with reports of a fire. The fire paramedic service arrived to heavy smoke and flames before fighting the fire from outside.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was declared under control at 1:05 a.m.

The house has sustained damage from previous fires in May 2022, March 2023 and April 2023.

3:25 Winnipeggers urged to be cautious this wildfire season

At 12:51 a.m. crews responded to reports of a fire at an industrial building and yard on Messier Street.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from a large pile of rubber and an adjacent structure. Crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours, while heavy machinery was used to move piles of materials so hot spots could be accessed.

A nearby rail line was temporarily shut down as a precaution and has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation.